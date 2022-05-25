StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.92 on Friday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. First United’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

