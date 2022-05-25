StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

GLMD opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

