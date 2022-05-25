StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITCB. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

