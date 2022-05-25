StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITCB. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.03.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.