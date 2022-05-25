StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PME opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PME. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

