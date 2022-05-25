StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of RVSB opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

