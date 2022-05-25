Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 540,499 shares.The stock last traded at $38.81 and had previously closed at $37.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stride (NYSE:LRN)
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
