Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 540,499 shares.The stock last traded at $38.81 and had previously closed at $37.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

