Strike Price Hits $25.65 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Strike has a total market cap of $81.93 million and $16.97 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $25.65 or 0.00085990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14,389.17 or 0.48232109 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00496160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,036.57 or 1.37553436 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,193,740 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

