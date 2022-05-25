Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,178,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

SMFG opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

