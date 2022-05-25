Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,872,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $270.84. 1,857,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,636. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.