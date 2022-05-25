Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $916,810 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 25,495,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,127,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

