Summit Global Investments Buys 183 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $32.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 411.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.