Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,830 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. 2,960,974 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

