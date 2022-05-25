Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,049.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,310,000 after buying an additional 280,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,780,000 after buying an additional 269,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,657.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $287.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,542. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.67 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

