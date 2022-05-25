Summit Global Investments Has $33.51 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.26. 65,828,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,236,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

