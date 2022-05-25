Summit Global Investments Has $4.23 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,063 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. 2,717,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

