Summit Global Investments Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 26,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

