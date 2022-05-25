Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Hershey were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Hershey by 143.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 45.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after acquiring an additional 211,266 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.43. 1,174,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,252. The firm has a market cap of $321.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.57. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,760 shares of company stock worth $2,607,388. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.