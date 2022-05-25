Summit Global Investments Invests $4.90 Million in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,367. The firm has a market cap of $598.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 87.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

