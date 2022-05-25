Summit Global Investments Invests $5.72 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,280,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,714,000 after buying an additional 68,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,040,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after buying an additional 403,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.41. 1,276,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,702. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

