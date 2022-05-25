Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 755,436 shares.The stock last traded at $8.32 and had previously closed at $8.33.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.