Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.68

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.68 and traded as low as C$60.74. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$61.56, with a volume of 1,233,366 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15,084.33, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

