Sun (New) (SUN) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $98.00 million and $86.89 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,717.94 or 1.00003809 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.