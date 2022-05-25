Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 231.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares during the quarter. Sunrun makes up 1.9% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

