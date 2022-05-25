Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.
