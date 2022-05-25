Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 9,657 Shares

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,583,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,957.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,149 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $23,243.22.

On Thursday, April 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00.

SUP opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 4.31.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 125,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

