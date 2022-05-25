Syscoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $127.24 million and $6.24 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00231007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016476 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006159 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 644,887,698 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

