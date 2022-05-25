System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Up 4.1%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.21). Approximately 63,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 18,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised System1 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.84) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The stock has a market cap of £30.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.99.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

