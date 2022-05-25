T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 62,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

