Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.92

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,502,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.