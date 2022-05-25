Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.82

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 2746962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.
The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
