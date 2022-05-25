TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 107.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.22. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

