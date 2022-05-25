TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.31.

TIXT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

