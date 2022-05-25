Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Announces Dividend of $0.60

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6048 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Temenos stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.70.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

