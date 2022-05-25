Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will post $163.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.80 million to $164.09 million. Tenable reported sales of $130.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $676.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $679.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $812.79 million, with estimates ranging from $795.50 million to $831.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,368 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $5,590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $3,024,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 312.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 99.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 367,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,335. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Tenable has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

