Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Trimmed by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16,276 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 4.9% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Tesla were worth $72,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $918.08.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $30.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.80. 30,181,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,368,428. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $955.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

