Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Shares Gap Down to $11.52

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $11.19. Teucrium Wheat Fund shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 34,650 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at about $12,562,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 5,980.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 186,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 183,913 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.