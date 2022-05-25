Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 31,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,957 shares.The stock last traded at $73.27 and had previously closed at $69.92.

Specifically, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 and sold 9,799 shares worth $872,001. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,325,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $54,405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,866,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

