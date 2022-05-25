The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.72 Million

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.97 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $16.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $66.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $69.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 167.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.5% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 158,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

BPRN stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $198.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

