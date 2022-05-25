The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Container Store Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

TCS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 880,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

