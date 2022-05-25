The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.86

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.86 and traded as low as $40.21. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 8,130 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 106.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 185.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

