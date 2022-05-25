The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick D. Disanto Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastern stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

