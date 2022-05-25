The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 112,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,286. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

