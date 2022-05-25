The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

