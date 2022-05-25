The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 3.9%

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRBGet Rating) was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

