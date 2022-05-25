The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 3.9%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

