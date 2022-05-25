The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,856 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

