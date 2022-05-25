The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,756. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $498.49 million, a PE ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

