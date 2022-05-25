The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.35 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.