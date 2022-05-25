The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Get Timken alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. Timken has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

About Timken (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.