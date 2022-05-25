The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.52. 12,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

