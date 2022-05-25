Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 4,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,030,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

